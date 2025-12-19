Wiz Khalifa gets nine-month jail sentence in Romania after onstage drug case

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison by a Romanian court, more than a year after his arrest on drug-related charges.

The ruling follows an incident at the ‘Beach, Please!’ music festival in Costinești in July 2024, where authorities said the artist was found with over 18 grams of cannabis and was seen consuming it during his performance. Romanian law prohibits possession and use of cannabis.

After the show, Khalifa acknowledged the incident on social media, saying he did not intend to disrespect the country and noting that authorities allowed him to leave at the time.

The Constanța Court of Appeal later convicted him of possession of dangerous drugs for personal consumption. In its reasoning, the court said the sentence was meant to set an example, stating that the public nature of the act increased its social impact. Judges argued that the onstage use of drugs sent a message that could normalise illegal behaviour, particularly among young audiences.

Earlier, in April 2025, a lower court in Constanța County had issued a criminal fine of about USD 830 for the same offence. Prosecutors appealed that decision, seeking a tougher punishment, which ultimately led to the prison sentence.

Khalifa, a US citizen, was not present in Romania at the time of sentencing. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether an extradition request will be pursued.