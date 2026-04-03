‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ to end with four-part finale, Selena Gomez to direct

Disney has confirmed that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will conclude with a four-part special event scheduled for release this summer across Disney+ and Disney Channel. Production on the final instalment is expected to begin next week, marking the end of the sequel series to the popular Wizards of Waverly Place franchise.

A key development in the closing chapter is Selena Gomez stepping into the director’s role for the premiere episode. She will also return on screen as Alex Russo in multiple episodes, alongside her role as executive producer.

The decision follows a second-season finale that introduced major narrative shifts and unresolved plotlines. Billie, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, regained her lost childhood memories, including the revelation that Alex Russo is her mother. The storyline also deepened with the emergence of dark magic threats linked to Billie’s lineage, including the yet-unexplored figure of Damian Pennwolf.

The finale further raised stakes as Lord Morsus forced Billie to open a dangerous portal tied to a prophecy. Alex ultimately sacrificed herself by entering the rift with him, sealing it from the other side to protect her family.

The concluding episodes will centre on Billie’s attempt to rescue Alex. Her journey is expected to lead to a reunion with her estranged father, as the Russo family comes together to confront escalating supernatural dangers.

Created by Todd Greenwald, the original franchise built a strong fan base over its initial run. The sequel features returning cast member David Henrie as Justin Russo, alongside a new ensemble including Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, with additional executive production from Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Rick Williams, Gomez and Henrie.