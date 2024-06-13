The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is rolling out the red carpet for a spectacular celebration of women filmmakers from around the globe! From June 15 to 21, the FD-NFDC Complex will be buzzing with cinematic brilliance.

In the special segment "Asian Women Film," MIFF will present five remarkable films, each offering a unique perspective from talented women filmmakers. "American Dream" by Renee Shi from the USA pays homage to the victims of school shooting tragedies, while "Tequila Sunset" by Jinsui Song, also from the USA, follows 70-year-old Gia on her quest for life's simple pleasures.

"Duet" by Ekin Ilkbağ and Idil Akkuş from Turkey spotlights two friends' Olympic dreams. "Happy Independence Day" by Camila Sagyntkan from Kazakhstan is a touching tale of identity and purpose, and "Triangle" by Zhino Hadi Hasan from Iraq delivers a hard-hitting narrative on sexual harassment.

Documentary enthusiasts will be delighted with three compelling films focusing on cultural themes: "Steps of Freedom - The Story of Irish Dance" by Ruan Magan, "Kanda Bode (Don't Get Whipped)" by Fekad Kiros and Cheryl Halpern, and "Flamenco: Passion in Danger" by Madeleine Y Gomez.

The 2024 edition will kick off with National Geographic's heartwarming documentary "Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story." With a total of 118 films, including eight world premieres and 15 India premieres, the festival promises an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Beyond screenings, MIFF offers awards, masterclasses, and panel discussions with renowned filmmakers, making it a paradise for film buffs and aspiring filmmakers alike. Since its inception in 1990, MIFF has been a biennial beacon for showcasing and nurturing cinematic talent.