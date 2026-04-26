Wuthering Heights adaptation set for streaming debut in May

A new screen version of Wuthering Heights is set to arrive on streaming from May 1, with a follow-up television premiere scheduled a day later.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film reimagines Emily Bronte’s classic tale with a stronger focus on its psychological and sensual themes. Known for her work on Saltburn, Fennell brings a darker, more stylised approach to the Yorkshire moors, presenting the story as an intense drama of obsession, power and revenge.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, placing the troubled romance at the centre of the narrative. Supporting roles include Shazad Latif, Martin Clunes, Hong Chau and Alison Oliver.

An American Sign Language version will also be released, performed by Leila Hanaumi and Giovanni Maucere, marking a first for a romance title on the platform with two ASL dubbers.

The project reunites Robbie with Fennell after their earlier collaboration on Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, where Robbie served as an executive producer. Elordi, meanwhile, continues to build momentum in his career, with an upcoming return in Euphoria season three.

The film has performed strongly at the global box office, earning 241 million dollars worldwide against a production budget of 80 million dollars.