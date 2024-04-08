WrestleMania 40 Night 2, held in Philadelphia, delivered a series of electrifying matches, featuring unexpected twists and newly crowned champions. Among the highlights was the highly anticipated main event pitting The Rock and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, transforming into a Bloodline Rules match, escalating the stakes to a fever pitch.

Here's a rundown of the night's action-packed card:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship)

The opening match kicked off with a bang, as Drew McIntyre clashed with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre, despite his villainous persona, garnered immense support from the crowd. The match showcased both men's prowess, with McIntyre ultimately triumphing, much to the delight of the audience.

The Pride vs. Final Testament (Street Fight)

A street fight ensued as The Pride squared off against Final Testament, setting the stage for a chaotic showdown. With guest referee Bubba Ray Dudley overseeing proceedings, the match intensified, culminating in a thrilling victory for Final Testament, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

In a clash of titans, LA Knight went head-to-head against AJ Styles in a grudge match devoid of titles or special stipulations. Both competitors brought their A-game, delivering a hard-hitting spectacle that captivated the audience from start to finish.

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton (U.S. Title)

The United States Championship was up for grabs in a triple threat match featuring Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. Amidst the high stakes, tensions ran high as each contender vied for supremacy. In a surprising turn of events, Logan Paul emerged victorious, solidifying his status as a formidable competitor in the WWE landscape.

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women's Championship)

Former allies turned adversaries, Iyo Sky and Bayley, clashed in a battle for the WWE Women's Championship. The animosity between the two fueled an intense encounter, culminating in a hard-fought victory for Iyo Sky, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Title)

The night reached its crescendo with the eagerly anticipated main event, featuring Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes. Amidst grand entrances and heightened anticipation, both competitors delivered a classic encounter, showcasing their skills and resilience. Ultimately, Roman Reigns emerged victorious, further solidifying his dominance in the WWE universe.

WrestleMania 40 Night 2 left fans on the edge of their seats, with unforgettable moments etched in the annals of WWE history. As the dust settles, the WWE landscape undergoes a seismic shift, setting the stage for future rivalries and triumphs.