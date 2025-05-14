Turns out smiling for cameras gets exhausting after a while. Just ask X:IN.

After more than a year of silence that left fans wondering, the multinational K-pop quintet is making a powerful comeback with their third mini-album “Defend Myself,” releasing May 17 under their new label, BeBy Entertainment.

This isn't just another comeback—it's a musical manifesto that deliberately strips away the polished idol facade to reveal the vulnerable humans underneath.

“The album talks about two sides. It’s an album about the feelings behind the glamorous appearance and our story of trying to protect ourselves in the confusion,” says leader E.sha, who’s clearly done pretending everything’s fine. With refreshing candour, she adds: “As you listen to the four songs in the album, you’ll notice the atmosphere continuously shifts.”

This stark departure from their previous sound signals X:IN's artistic evolution, moving away from the playful, kitschy concepts that defined their earlier work. Instead, they’re embracing authenticity in an industry where perfection is often the only acceptable currency.

Remember when idols just danced and smiled? X:IN said nah, let’s trauma dump through music instead. Their four-track therapy session starts with “Attention seeker,” which is pretty much about wanting people to look at you until they actually do. It dives headfirst into the psychological paradox of fame, craving the spotlight while simultaneously feeling exposed by it.

According to a release, members play “movie-like personas” in the video to illustrate the complex emotional tug-of-war between their narcissistic and authentic selves. The track explores what happens when performers navigate the treacherous waters of public perception while desperately wanting to be truly seen.

The teaser for “Attention Seeker,” the opening track of ‘Defend Myself’, dropped just a day ago. Though only 17 seconds long, it’s visually striking and atmospherically rich. The clip features glowing objects, intense stares, and an almost arcane energy—like they’re about to summon something or initiate viewers into a secret society.

Each member gets a brief spotlight, paired with mystical props such as a crystal ball or an illuminated compass. It marks a noticeable shift from their previous concepts—moving away from playful and cute, and leaning into something darker, moodier, and more mature. It’s clear they’re signalling a new era and a deeper artistic direction.

The album continues its journey with "수리수리마하수리 수수리 사바하 (SABAHA)," described as a base house track with "occultish lyrics" that cleverly spell out love as a kind of enchantment. Its title, referencing a traditional incantation, perfectly complements the track's theme of falling helplessly under love's spell.

"Bitter love" follows, capturing the quiet agony of relationships caught in pride's stranglehold—when you're desperate to reconnect but can't bring yourself to make the first move. It's a relatable snapshot of emotional paralysis that many will recognize from their own relationship battles.

The mini-album concludes with "Almost done," perhaps the most autobiographical track of all. It chronicles X:IN's journey through "blood, sweat, and tears" toward becoming the artists they've always envisioned. The recurring refrain "I'm almost there" serves as both a mantra and a promise—to themselves and their fans—that the struggle has purpose.

Indian member Aria, who made history as the first K-pop idol from Kerala, shares her hopes for the album: "I hope we are able to convey our true emotions and experiences through this album and also encourage the audience to express themselves honestly and be unapologetically themselves."

The digital version drops May 17 at 6 pm KST (that’s 2:30 pm IST). Physical album collectors get two options: “Photobook Platform” and regular “Platform.” Pre-orders close May 20, with shipping starting May 22. If you prefer the old-fashioned way, stores get them on May 23.

X:IN debuted in 2023 with “KEEPING THE FIRE” after a pre-release called “Who am I”—a question they seem to be answering more fully with each release. The group, whose name derives from the Latin word for "furthermore" with "X" representing unlimited possibilities, consists of Korean members E.sha, Nizz, and Hannah, alongside Russian member Nova and Indian member Aria.

Their discography already includes mini-albums "SYNCHRONICITY" and "THE REAL," plus innovative collaborations like "Seoul - Moskva" with Russian artist TSOY—a groundbreaking trilingual track featuring Russian, English, and Korean lyrics, marking a first in K-pop history.

With "Defend Myself," X:IN isn't just returning to the spotlight—they're redefining it on their own terms. In an industry that often values manufactured perfection, their willingness to showcase vulnerability might be their most revolutionary act yet. The question now isn't whether they'll recapture their audience's attention, but what they'll do with it once they have it.