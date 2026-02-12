XO, Kitty season three to premiere on April 2, Kitty returns for final year at KISS

Season three of the romantic comedy series XO, Kitty will debut on April 2, with the story returning to Kitty Song Covey’s final year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

The new instalment, comprising eight episodes, follows Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, as she navigates senior year while confronting decisions that could shape her future.

The official synopsis says the teenager will focus on building meaningful memories with friends, strengthening ties with family in Korea and defining what she wants from life beyond school.

A central storyline will explore Kitty’s evolving relationship with Min Ho, as unexpected revelations threaten to disrupt her plans and friendships. The season promises to test her confidence as a self-styled matchmaker while forcing her to reassess her priorities.

The series was created by Jenny Han, with Valentina Garza serving as showrunner and writer for the upcoming season.

Returning cast members include Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah and Hojo Shin, alongside Peter Thurnwald, Joshua Lee, Sasha Bhasin, Michael K. Lee, Philippe Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Han Bi Ryu and Sunny Oh. New additions to the cast are Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim and Christine Hwang.

The series originated as a spin-off from the To All the Boys film franchise, itself based on Han’s bestselling novels, including To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, the show is executive produced by Garza and Han, along with Bradley Gardner and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.