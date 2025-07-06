Yaari Jam concert series returns to eastern India with major artist lineup

The popular 'Yaari Jam' concert series, curated by TribeVibe Entertainment, made a significant impact in Guwahati this March when artists Anuv Jain and Zaeden performed before enthusiastic crowds.

The event highlighted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's ongoing efforts to develop a robust concert economy in the state, positioning the Northeast as an emerging destination for live music events.

Building on that success, Yaari Jam has announced its return with a major tour launching Saturday, August 2, 2025, in Kolkata.

The event, produced by TribeVibe Entertainment—a BookMyShow enterprise—will feature three prominent acts: SANAM, the popular pop-rock band known for covers of classics and original tracks; King, the rapper-singer behind viral hits; and Fossils, Kolkata's established Bangla rock band.

The March Guwahati concert's reception has sparked discussions about whether this year's Yaari Jam will return to the Assam capital or potentially expand across other northeastern states. The region's growing appetite for live music events aligns with state government initiatives to boost cultural tourism and create new revenue streams through entertainment.

SANAM has built a substantial following through their acoustic renditions of Bollywood classics alongside original compositions. King gained widespread recognition with tracks that dominated streaming platforms, while Fossils represents Kolkata's rich musical heritage with their decades-long presence in the Bengali rock scene.

Tickets for the Kolkata show are available through BookMyShow's platform, with the company leveraging its entertainment booking infrastructure to support the tour's logistics across multiple cities.