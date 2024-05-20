Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar welcomed their first child, a baby boy on May 20.

The couple took to their Instagram handle to break the news to the world with a cute note.

They even shared that they named the baby boy Vedavid. The couple got married in 2021.

The Instagram note read, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible (sic)."

It continued, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation (sic)."

Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur and Neha Dhupia along with several other Bollywood actors congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Yami announced their pregnancy during the trailer launch of their last film ‘Article 370.’ The couple got married in June 2021 after dating each other for over two years.

