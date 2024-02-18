Yami Gautam, who will premiere her film "Article 370" on February 23, conducted an X session with fans. She was responding to inquiries from fans on the movie when she became aware of the passing of "Dangal" star Suhani Bhatnagar.

Mom-to-be Yami stopped her interactive X session with fans midway after learning of 19-year-old Suhani's death. She wrote, "Just learnt about a young actor loosing her life. Very painful news. Strength to her family (sic)." Further adding, "Won’t be continuing with this session out of respect Apologies (sic)."

Sanya Malhotra, too, was in shock after learning of Suhani's death. The two actors have many photos together from their 'Dangal' days. For those unaware, the late actor played Sanya's younger version, Babita Kumari Phogat, in the film.

Sanya wrote on Instagram, "I can’t believe it’s real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace, Chotu. My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet, and the entire family (sic)."

On February 17, Suhani's body remains were burned. The star, according to her father Puneet Bhatnagar, has an uncommon condition known as dermatomyositis, which is an inflammatory illness characterised by skin rash and muscular weakness. The sole treatment for her disease was steroids, which made her immune system weaker. She developed an infection as a result, and her weakened and water-filled lungs made breathing difficult for her. On Friday, she passed away.