Yami Gautam, who is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, is reading 'Ramayana', 'Amar Chitra Katha' as she awaits the arrival of her first child. Yami said that her mother used to read the same books when she was expecting her and her sister. The actor announced the news of her pregnancy with her husband Aditya Dhar at the trailer launch of 'Article 370'.

Yami Gautam spoke about what is keeping her busy in the last leg of her pregnancy. Talking about how her husband Aditya Dhar is taking care of her, she told HT, "He is just very happy. We keep discussing things, exchanging notes. He keeps sending me stuff he feels will help me. Then we have our parents too, we ask them how they used to do it. Anyone who knows Aditya knows he is very calm. He keeps asking me ‘what do you want to eat today, what do you feel like doing." She further added, "He has got Amar Chitra Katha and Ramayana for me. My mom used to read it when she was expecting me and my sister.” Apart from this, the mom-to-be is also listening to music legend MS Subbulakshmi's songs.

Yami Gautam's family is already with her in Mumbai. "My family is here in Mumbai, my sister (Surilie) is going to join me soon. We are traditional, we don’t really have a concept of making a nursery. Of course, there are adjustments, you have to prepare. Baby proofing will happen later when the baby starts running around. My sister, who is a mother, says this is the best phase. I am sure there will be challenges as well, but we will get to know once we are in it. We are just very excited", said the actor.