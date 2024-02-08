The trailer for Aditya Suhas Jambhale's upcoming film, "Article 370," featuring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, was released on Thursday.

Scheduled for release on February 23, the movie revolves around the complexities of the Kashmir situation. In the trailer, Yami Gautam portrays a determined NIA (National Investigation Agency) officer frustrated by the challenges posed by the special status of Kashmir.

The narrative unfolds as the region grapples with rising terrorism, and extremists aim to seize control. Yami's character, equipped with a free hand from the NIA, takes on a mission in Kashmir, aligning with the government's commitment to removing Article 370.

The trailer showcases the resilience of Yami's character and the government in the face of political turmoil, with a compelling background score by Shashwat Sachdev heightening the tension. "Article 370" promises to bring a gripping narrative to cinemas on February 23.