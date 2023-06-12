Aditya Chopra, the head of India's most prestigious production firm, Yash Raj Films, has continually demonstrated his proclivity for discovering the country's brightest talents. Adi has given the country two of the biggest stars of our age, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, who have captivated everyone with their brilliance. He is now concentrating on Ahaan Panday, whom Adi feels has the potential to become one of India's top talents in the next years.

For the past three years, Ahaan has been undergoing extensive grooming under Adi's supervision, and Adi has been pleased by Ahaan's commitment and skill. “Ahaan has got his big Bollywood break and it is under the YRF banner! It couldn’t be bigger than this for Ahaan. Aditya Chopra is grooming him and his film will go on floors early next year. Ahaan has proven to Adi that he is very dedicated to his craft and so, Adi has signed him on in the YRF Talent division that has historically managed the careers of incredible performers like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, to name a few”, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

The source further revealed to Pinkvilla, “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation. Someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film. Ahaan has shown that he chooses to stay away from the public gaze in recent years to only focus on improving his craft and that goes well with the YRF ethos because the company always bets on talent and sincerity. This is the reason why YRF has been able to produce the top stars of the country”.

For over 13 years, YRF Talent has shaped the careers of countless Hindi film industry stars. This boutique talent agency has always bet on outstanding performers that have shaped pop culture for years. The agency will now put all of its resources into making Ahaan a talent that India falls in love with.