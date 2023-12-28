The Indian shows and films on OTT platforms in 2023 had viewers completely hooked with their captivating storylines.

Immerse yourself in a unique compilation of 7 thought-provoking movies and shows from Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime in 2023 that left us bewildered and hooked to our screens.

Title Platform Trailer views IMDB rating Farzi Amazon Prime Video 4.4 crore 8.4 Made in Heaven season2 Netflix 2.2 crore 8.2 Khufiyan Netflix 3.9 crore 6 Guns and Gulabs Netflix 8.3 crore 7.7 Scoop Netflix 4 crore 7.6 Gulmohar Disney+ Hotstar 3 crore 7.6 Kala Paani Netflix

Farzi

The writer-director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. possesses a remarkable ability to craft captivating characters who confront the socio-political complexities of our era. What truly sets "Farzi" apart is its ability to keep you guessing at every turn. Just as you think you've got everything sorted, the plot throws you a curveball, leaving you on the edge of your seat, eagerly waiting for the next revelation.

The writing is sharp, and the storytelling is absolutely outstanding, capturing your attention and making it impossible to divert your gaze from the screen.

The series had won over fans and critics alike who agreed on the brooding intensity and impish charm of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi that provided plenty of goosebumps moments and a lot to chuckle about.

Made in Heaven season 2

The second season of Made In Heaven went beyond its predecessor, covering an even wider range of profound subjects that are often observed in our social circles but seldom openly acknowledged. With just the right amount of drama, emotions, and sensuality, the web series told a compelling story that was impossible to ignore.

The unique portrayals of the characters in the story showcase their flashy lifestyles and captivating dissatisfaction, ultimately exposing the hollowness that we all carry but are reluctant to openly admit. The show's makers and producers have handpicked a range of topics, such as the secretive world of infidelity, deep-seated male chauvinism, the daunting pressures of family, casteism, and diverse sexual orientations. Systematically, every flawed aspect of our reality has been forcefully exposed, compelling the audience to accept it without hesitation.

Khufiyan

"Khufiyan" on Netflix delves into espionage and the complex life of Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative uncovering a mole. The movie successfully held our attention by recognizing the incredible resilience and flexibility of women, both in their public and personal spheres. Tabu's brilliance is unparalleled, and her presence truly illuminated our screens. Wamiqa Gabbi leaves an indelible mark with her enchanting performance, further accentuated by a dance that's bound to be etched in cinematic memory. Azmeri Haque's captivating charm and Navnindra Behl's delightful comedic talent combine to create a performance that is truly awe-inspiring, making the ensemble incredibly compelling.

Guns and Gulabs

If you're a fan of the 90s aesthetic, you must watch "Guns and Gulaabs" on Netflix. Personally, the movie enveloped me like a cozy blanket. Take a trip down memory lane with cassette players and those classic landline phones, playing book cricket and donning those funky hairdos and riding around town on mopeds and Yezdi bikes.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K nailed it again with Guns &Gulabs. The narrative is incredibly impressive, and the actors are of the highest quality. In his role as Tipu, Raj Kumar Rao once again showcases his talent for playing underdog characters and delivers a remarkable performance. If you're familiar with Divyenndu's performance as Munna Tripathi in "Mirzapur", you'll recognize the same vibe by Adarsh Gaurav's character although this rendition is a bit milder. Aaatmaram, played by Gulshan Devaiah, reminded me of his role in "Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota" due to his performance. Furthermore, Dulquer Salman shines with his remarkable acting skills in his first-ever OTT production.

Last but certainly not least, we have Satish Kaushik. What an unforgettable act to leave us with.

The setting of the entire narrative is a fictional town called Gulaabganj, situated in the stunning Himachal region. It's reminiscent of the Wild West era, only taking place in a mountainous region. It's a great drama that offers both entertaining moments and witty dialogue, along with eccentric characters.

Scoop

'Scoop' on OTT is an exemplary series that does justice to the real-life story of journalist Jigna Vohra, receiving accolades for its excellence in all aspects. The way the story was told was easy to follow and engaging, ensuring you stayed hooked until the very end.

Besides the exceptional direction by Hansal Mehta, the cinematography is stunning, effectively capturing the raw atmosphere of Mumbai's streets and contrasting it with the lively hues of Gujarati culture. The beautiful composition of every frame adds depth and richness to the narrative. Not only do the visuals transport the audience into the series' realm, but they also heighten the overall impact of the storytelling. The film features remarkable performances from Karishma Tanna, Sandesh Kulkarni, and an impressive comeback by Harman Baweja. Furthermore, the outstanding talent of Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub adds to the film's excellence.

Gulmohar

Filmmakers can find valuable material in dysfunctional families for their narratives. The series streaming on Hotstar, is set in Delhi and follows the Batra family as they prepare to leave their 34-year-old home, known as Gulmohar, named after the vibrant tree with orange-red flowers. In his first-ever feature film Gulmohar, director Rahul V Chittella presents a refined and skillfully executed family drama, characterized by relatable characters and superb acting. The film boasts a talented cast, including Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Manoj Bajpayee, and others.

Brace yourself to laugh, cry, and reminisce with your family while watching Gulmohar.

Kala Paani

Occasionally, there is an interesting drama that evokes a wide range of emotions through skillful editing, well-developed character arcs, and impressive cinematography. Kaala Pani checks off all the boxes mentioned above. The casting team deserves complete recognition for carefully selecting outstanding actors such as Mona Singh, Sukant Goel, and Vikash Kumar, among others, who have truly embodied each character with profound depth and precision. The show is built on the idea that relationships and connections are fundamental. These connections can manifest in various ways, including between humans and nature, within families, among strangers, in urban settings, within tribal communities, and among individuals who rely on each other for survival. Despite relying on the familiar concept of nature and its advocates having superior knowledge, the storyline remains strong. Last but not least, it is undeniable that the setting of A&N islands is a sight to behold, simultaneously captivating and intimidating.