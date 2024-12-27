Attention, fans of Bunny and Naina! The cherished romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is returning to theatres, bringing with it a wave of nostalgia and excitement. Dharma Movies, the production house behind the iconic film, has officially announced the re-release of the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer on January 3, 2025.

Earlier, a cryptic post on Dharma Movies' official Instagram account had sparked speculation about the possible re-release of the beloved Bollywood hit. On Friday, the makers delighted fans with an official confirmation, sharing a post that read, “We are all screaming because #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani is re-releasing on 3rd January! Save the date!”

Fans were quick to react, flooding the post with their excitement. One user eagerly asked, “Where can we book the tickets and when?” Another fan declared their unwavering enthusiasm, writing, “Koi jaaye na jaaye mai toh zaroor jaaungi (Whether anyone goes or not, I will definitely go) (sic).” Another comment read, “My soul moving is coming again (sic),” while a fan expressed joy about seeing “Bunny and his gang” back on the big screen.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani first graced theatres in 2013 and became a cultural phenomenon. The coming-of-age romantic drama resonated with audiences, especially the youth, with its heartfelt exploration of love, friendship, and self-discovery. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor as Kabir "Bunny" Thapar and Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar, alongside memorable performances by Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.

A perfect blend of vibrant energy and tender emotions, the film continues to captivate fans with its soulful music, including tracks like “Badtameez Dil” and “Kabira,” as well as its memorable dialogues. Over the years, it has remained a favorite for its inspiring themes and enduring charm.

As the re-release date approaches, fans are gearing up to relive the magic of Bunny and Naina's journey on the silver screen. So, mark your calendars and prepare to celebrate the new year with a beloved classic that promises to reignite old memories and create new ones.