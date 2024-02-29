The thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein debuted on Netflix on January 14, 2022, and we loved it! The teaser for "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" season 2 was released by Netflix today, February 29, which increased the excitement.

The show starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh in lead roles was a treat for all thriller lovers. The first part of the show left us on the edge and we now want answers about what happens to Purva, Vikrant and Shikha.

The show became immensely popular and continues to be one of the top 10’s on the streaming platform. And in a rather exciting update, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will soon be back with Season 2 and the makers, stars, announced the same with a new poster from the show.