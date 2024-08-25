Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently revealed that she had turned down two of Salman Khan's blockbuster films, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan'. Despite this, she mentioned that her relationship with Salman, who stars in 'Tiger 3', remains cordial.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana recounted her decisions to reject both 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan'. Reflecting on these choices, she said, “Salman [Khan] offered me a role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. I was like ‘Yeh kya role diya hai?’ (What role have you given me?) He then approached me for 'Sultan'. I didn’t take that up. He was like ‘What more do I offer to you now?'"

The role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' eventually went to Kareena Kapoor Khan, while Anushka Sharma was cast as the female lead in 'Sultan'.

Kangana praised Salman, noting, “Salman is so kind, he keeps talking to me. Even now, for 'Emergency', he said, ‘I have to see.’ So, he sent our common friend and said, ‘You go and see what kind of a film she has made.’ I showed it to him. He called me and said, ‘It’s a good film.’ I asked, ‘You have received the feedback but you didn’t watch it?’ He said, ‘No.’ That’s how he talks to me.”

In addition to turning down Salman's films, Kangana mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor had approached her for a role in 'Sanju', but she chose not to take it up. She also said that Akshay Kumar wanted her to be a part of 'Singh is Bliing'. Upon her refusal, Kangana recalled Akshay jokingly saying, "You don't want to work with me. You have a problem with me."

Kangana Ranaut's next project is the film 'Emergency', where she will portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie is set to release on September 6.