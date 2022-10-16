Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on October 16.

As per reports, she died by suicide at her home in Indore as she was found hanging at her home following which, a case was registered at Tejaji Nagar police station.

Reportedly, a suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

Vaishali was living in Indore since the last year.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the longest-running drama on Star Plus, served as Vaishali Takkar's television debut.

The roles of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2 are among Vaishali Takkar's most-known acting performances.

She played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016 and also played Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2016.

She last appeared as Kanak Singhal Singh Thakur in the tv show Rakshabandhan.