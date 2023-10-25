Known for revolutionizing the Punjabi hip-hop scene in India, Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh promised a revolution instead of a comeback. After dropping his song 'Kalaastar' featuring Sonakshi Sinha, the hip-hop sensation is now gearing up for his new song with the Pakistani-American rapper and singer.

Taking to Instagram, Honey Singh wrote, "Just finished an epic song with legendary @iambohemia phaji ! INTERNATIONAL VILLAGER 2".

(paji itni dangerous post na dalle nhi to kuch logo ka bacha hua career bhe khatam ho jaye ga (Paji don't post such a dangerous post otherwise the remaining career of some people will also end)", one fan wrote in the comment section. "Ab to bhai 2 khiladi aa gaye hee sysytumm faad denge...ab to kisika pura nae balki 7 janam ka systumm hang hone valaa he (Now two players have come, they will break the systumm... Now no one is complete but the system of 7 births is going to hang)", another added.

Yo Yo once revealed in an interview that he has a huge fascination with Arabic and Farsi music. "I'm a big fan of Maya Diab; hopefully we will collaborate soon. We're in talks. Not even Jennifer Lopez or Shakira, she's the Madonna of Arabic music. Tahmina is my friend, we’ve been wanting to collaborate for a long while. I thought why not do a fusion with Punjabi and Farsi music", he added.