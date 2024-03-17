Yodha, the most recent film starring Sidharth Malhotra, has done well at the Indian box office. The film, which was helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, had a respectable opening weekend gross.

The movie had a spike in revenue on the second day, grossing Rs 5.75 crore.



In the first day, "Yodha" made about Rs 4.25 crore. According to initial projections, the movie saw a little increase in revenue and took in Rs 5.75 crore at the box office.

With this, the total came to Rs 9.85. Sunday's release of the movie is anticipated to go well because of the positive buzz around it and the devoted fan base of the lead cast.

The young team of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directed "Yodha.

"In the action movie, Sidharth Malhotra plays the extremely patriotic Indian soldier Arun Katyal, who acts proactively in battle, won't back down from a challenge, and isn't afraid to give his life in defense of his country.