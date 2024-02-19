On Monday, producer Karan Johar released the trailer for his forthcoming movie Yodha. Karan shared the footage on Instagram. He wrote, “The sky’s the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! #YodhaTeaser OUT NOW!#Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

In the one-minute teaser, Sidharth Malhotra could be seen battling terrorists and hijackers in midair to save passengers on an Air India aircraft. In addition, Sidharth is shown beating up individuals inside what looks to be the Parliament in the action-packed trailer.



There were gunfights in a few of the parts. When Sidharth starts his mission of combating terrorists, he can be seen donning a uniform. Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in their roles as air hosts were also hinted to in the teaser.

Dharma Productions also posted the teaser on its YouTube channel. They wrote, “Brace for impact as this will create turbulence unlike any other on the screens. Packed with action and thrill, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to be - Yodha.”

The movie, which is helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, is scheduled to open in cinemas on March 15, 2024. Originally, the movie was supposed to come out on November 11, 2022. However, the producers decided to move that date around, first to July 2023, then to September 15, and then again to December 15. It was then moved to December 8.The movie will now be released on March 15, 2024.