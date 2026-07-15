Young Ed and Lorraine Warren to lead The Conjuring: First Communion prequel

The Conjuring universe is expanding once again, with The Conjuring: First Communion set to bring the early years of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren to the big screen.

According to reports, Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix have been cast as the younger versions of Ed and Lorraine Warren, taking over from Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who played the couple throughout the franchise.

Directed by Rodrigue Huart, the prequel will explore the Warrens' early experiences as paranormal investigators. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10, 2027.

Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg, who previously wrote The Nun II (2023) and The Conjuring: Last Rites, have penned the screenplay for the new instalment.

Despite The Conjuring: Last Rites, due for release this September, being promoted as the conclusion of the main series, the franchise is continuing after the film's strong box office performance. The movie reportedly earned a franchise-record USD 487 million worldwide.

According to Variety, the Conjuring universe, which includes spin-offs such as Annabelle and The Nun, remains the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time, spanning nine films.

James Wan, who created the franchise, returns as a producer alongside long-time collaborator Peter Safran. John Rickard, Natalia Safran and Romel Adam will serve as executive producers.