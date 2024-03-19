YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been shifted to high-security barracks from the quarantine cell, according to reports.

The development came after the YouTuber admitted to the police of ordering snakes and snake venom for rave parties on March 18. For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid.

During his judicial custody, Elvish is being interrogated and he has reportedly mentioned the name of singer Fazilpuria.

Earlier, he had confessed to meeting all the accused who had been arrested by the police in connection with the case that took place at a party in Noida.

He was arrested by the Noida Police on March 17, in connection with a probe into the case.