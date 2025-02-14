Popular content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, has approached India's highest court to consolidate multiple police complaints filed against him over controversial remarks made on the show "India's Got Latent."

The legal saga intensified on February 13 as Guwahati Crime Branch issued fresh summons to Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Police officials confirmed that a team has been dispatched to Mumbai to further investigate the alleged obscene content.

The case exploded after Guwahati resident Alok Boruah filed a complaint about explicit discussions that reportedly crossed public decency boundaries. Other prominent digital creators caught in the controversy include Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and comedian Samay Raina.

Facing charges under multiple laws including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and IT Act 2000, the content creators have started damage control. Raina pulled all show episodes from his channel, explaining on Instagram that his goal was simply entertainment. Allahbadia previously issued an apology for his "inappropriate" comments, calling it a "lapse in judgment."