Indian YouTuber Tanna Dhaval has transformed a Honda Civic into a replica of the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept car, all on a budget of just Rs 12.5 lakh. The process, documented in a viral video, showcases Dhaval's ingenious use of limited resources to create a visually striking replica.

In the video, Dhaval and his team demonstrate the entire transformation process. They started with a stock Honda Civic, utilizing its cabin and engine, and built a homemade metal-pipe frame to support the new structure. The exterior was then crafted using a meticulously designed fibreglass body, replicating the sharp angles and aggressive design of the Terzo Millennio.

The modification didn't stop there. To complete the look, Dhaval incorporated parts from various other vehicles. The fuel tank came from a Hyundai Santro, the suspension system from a Maruti Suzuki Alto, and the exhaust system from a Benelli 600i motorcycle. This amalgamation of components resulted in a car that, while not possessing the speed or futuristic gadgets of the original Lamborghini concept, visually mirrors the iconic design.

This transformation has garnered significant attention on social media, with viewers praising Dhaval's craftsmanship and creativity. The success of this project underscores the limitless potential of jugaad in India.