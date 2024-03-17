In a significant development, YouTuber Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday in connection with the snake venom case. Yadav who also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT2, will be produced in court following his arrest, as per source.

The arrest comes after Yadav was questioned by Noida Police regarding allegations of involvement in using snake venom at rave parties. Following the interrogation, he was taken into custody. Yadav, along with five others, has been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for their alleged role in providing snake venom for a party in Noida's Sector 51.

The case unfolded after a sting operation conducted by People for Animals, spearheaded by Maneka Gandhi revealed the misuse of rare animals. Yadav came under scrutiny after it was alleged that he facilitated the procurement of snake venom by providing contacts to the investigators.

Despite refuting all allegations during multiple rounds of questioning, Yadav's arrest signifies a significant development in the ongoing investigation. The forensic investigation confirmed the use of venom from cobra and krait species of snakes in samples seized from the party.

During the sting operation, nine snakes were discovered, all of which had their venom glands removed, with eight of them missing their teeth. The arrest of Yadav underscores the seriousness of wildlife crimes and the efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.