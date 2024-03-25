After getting bail in both assault and snake venom cases, Elvish Yadav posted his fir

In the photo, Elvish is seen in a white shirt, blue denims, black half jacket, brown boots and a pair of sunglasses. He also added hashtags of Elvish Yadav Army.

Elvish is wearing a black half jacket, brown boots, blue jeans, a white shirt, and sunglasses in the picture. Additionally, he included Elvish Yadav Army hashtags.

Elvish discussed his experience spending a few days in jail in his debut vlog. A "very bad phase of his life," as he put it. He also conveyed his appreciation to those who helped him. Elvish declared in the video that he will be concentrating on his work in the upcoming days.

Hours after receiving bail, 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav went back to his signature lifestyle. He shared a picture of him posing with luxury cars on Instagram on Saturday and captioned, "Time may not be visible, but a lot is revealed (sic)."

He said, "The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside (jail). Let's start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn't support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work."

On March 8, a video of Elvish Yadav striking Sagar Thakur surfaced. Following the event, Thakur went to the Sector 53 Police Station and lodged a complaint against Yadav and other individuals. He was also one of the defendants in the Noida, Uttar Pradesh, snake poison case.