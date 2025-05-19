In a major counterintelligence operation, security agencies have arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and three others for allegedly spying for Pakistan and maintaining contact with their handlers even during the recent northern India blackouts. Officials claim the accused were sharing sensitive information about vital Indian installations with Pakistan's intelligence operatives.

The accused include Nauman Elahi, a security guard from Panipat in Uttar Pradesh; Devender Singh Dhillon from Kaithal; Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar; and Arman, a Class XII dropout from Rajaka village in Nuh. All four are currently under interrogation by multiple central and state-level security agencies.

"Even on May 6, a day before the covert Operation Sindoor, Malhotra travelled to New Delhi and remained in contact with her handler, Danish—a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi—and others," said an official source. Similar patterns were observed in the activities of the other three accused, particularly around key national security events and heightened alert periods.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Sawan revealed that Malhotra’s role might have gone beyond intelligence gathering. “In modern warfare, the enemy tries to set a positive narrative in its favour. The involvement of Malhotra suggests she helped them in setting narratives. This is how influencers and YouTubers are being roped in,” said Sawan.

Sources further disclosed that Malhotra had been under surveillance by central agencies for some time, and her lifestyle and frequent travel, including overseas trips, raised red flags regarding possible foreign sponsorships. Another YouTuber from Odisha is also reportedly under watch.

In a significant link to organized espionage, investigators found that Arman was in contact with Pakistani handlers via a known terrorist conduit. He allegedly provided Indian SIM cards—procured using his identification documents—to Pakistani operatives. He is also accused of attending a defence expo and relaying key details to foreign intelligence agencies. Arman, who was pretending to be a job seeker in New Delhi, was detained from Firozpur Jhirka on the night of May 15.

The arrest of these individuals has intensified scrutiny on digital influencers and their potential exploitation by hostile foreign actors in information warfare. Further investigations are underway.