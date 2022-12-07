Namra Qadir, a Delhi-based YouTuber, was arrested by the Gurugram Police on December 6 in connection with an alleged case of honey trapping and extorting over Rs 80 lakh from a businessman while threatening to implicate him in a rape case.

The accused was detained and brought before a district court, which sentenced her to four days in police custody.

Qadir has over two lakh Instagram followers and six lakh YouTube subscribers. Her spouse, who is also an accused in the case, has yet to be arrested.

The accused was arrested after the victim approached the police on November 24 and a case was registered. The businessman alleged in his complaint that Qadir extorted money and set him up by threatening to incriminate him in a bogus case.

The complainant, who owns an advertising agency, met the pair at a hotel on Gurugram's Sohna Road. The complainant stated during the meeting that he wanted the YouTuber to promote his business.

The accused received Rs 2.5 lakh in advance but did not promote his business on their YouTube channel. When the victim sought an explanation for his failure to promote his business, the astute YouTuber duped him and extorted Rs 80 lakh.

In his complaint, the victim also alleged that the YouTuber invited him to a hotel room and gave him an intoxicant. He further alleged that the accused created an indecent film of him and then attempted to discredit him.

According to the police inquiry, Qadir is married and the mother of a kid. Her husband, Virat Beniwal, has gone missing, and officials are looking for him.