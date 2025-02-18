Mumbai police and cyber authorities are struggling to establish contact with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who faces multiple FIRs across states in connection with the controversial 'India's Got Latent' case.

A joint statement from Mumbai and Guwahati Police revealed that Allahbadia has remained unresponsive to investigation agencies, including the Maharashtra Cyber Department and Jaipur Police.

"Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them too," the statement noted.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has directed Allahbadia to appear for questioning on February 24, while co-accused comedian Samay Raina has been summoned on February 18.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also launched its own investigation. Allahbadia requested a postponement of his NCW hearing, citing death threats. The Commission has rescheduled his appearance to March 6.

Raina, the show's host, has since removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from his channel and issued an apology. "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle," he wrote on Instagram. "My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly."

Several others summoned by the NCW failed to appear, citing personal safety concerns and prior travel commitments.