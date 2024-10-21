Reality TV stars Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday, October 19. Narula shared the happy news on Instagram, responding to a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

According to reports, the couple had their baby via IVF. They first announced the pregnancy in June, when they posted a playful Instagram photo featuring a red car and its tiny toy version, symbolizing their growing family.

Narula, 33, famous for winning "MTV Roadies 12" and "Bigg Boss 9," expressed both excitement and nerves during the pregnancy announcement. He lovingly referred to their unborn child as "Privika baby," combining their names, and thanked God for the blessing.

Yuvika, 40, who has acted in Bollywood films like Shah Rukh Khan's "Om Shanti Om" and "Toh Baat Pakki!," met Prince on "Bigg Boss 9," where their love story began. The two later appeared together on "Nach Baliye 9," and tied the knot in 2018.

Prince called the pregnancy the "best gift of my life" in a heartfelt message to Yuvika. Fans of the couple, who have followed their journey from reality show contestants to real-life partners, are thrilled with the news and have flooded social media with love and well wishes.