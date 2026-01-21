Zakir Khan announces extended break from comedy, cites health concerns

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced that he will step away from comedy for an extended period, saying his health can no longer take the strain of years of back-to-back tours.

The announcement was made during a recent live performance in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour. A video from the show, where Khan addressed the audience directly about his decision, began circulating online on Tuesday and quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Speaking candidly on stage, Khan said the break could last several years. “I'm going on a long long break, till 2028, 2029 or 2030 probably. I have to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things,” he told the crowd. The comedian appeared emotional as he shared the update, marking the first public indication that his touring schedule would come to a halt.

Khan also used the moment to thank his audience for their continued support over the years. “Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you,” he said, drawing applause from the packed venue.

A familiar face on the Indian stand-up circuit, Khan is known for weaving personal experiences, often rooted in everyday struggles and relationships, into his comedy. His popularity surged after winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand Up in 2012, a turning point that launched his mainstream career.

Since then, he has released five hour-long stand-up specials on Prime Video, including Haq Se Single (2017), Kaksha Gyarvi (2018), Tathastu (2022), Mannpasand (2023) and Delulu Express (2025). Beyond stand-up, Khan has also acted in and headlined the Prime Video series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.

While Khan did not outline any concrete plans for his return, his remarks suggest a conscious decision to slow down after more than a decade of near-constant work. For now, the comedian has made it clear that stepping back is less about leaving comedy behind and more about ensuring he can continue on his own terms in the future.