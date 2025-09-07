Comedian Zakir Khan to take health break, announces limited India tour

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, on September 6, announced that he will be taking a break from his extensive touring due to health concerns. Sharing an Instagram story titled “The Health Update,” the 38-year-old comedian explained that the demands of his rigorous schedule have been affecting his well-being for over a year.

“I've been touring for the last ten years. Though I'm extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flights, and of course, no timetable for meals,” Khan wrote.

He added that while he loves performing live, he needs to prioritise his health: “I absolutely love being on stage, but I'll have to take a break now. I was ignoring this for a year, but now I feel, before it's too late, I better take it (break) now.”

Khan announced that his upcoming India tour, titled Papa Yaar, will feature a limited number of shows in select cities from October 24 to January 11 next year. Cities on the itinerary include Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Mangalore. He also informed fans that there will be no shows in Indore and encouraged people to attend the Bhopal performance instead.

The comedian said this scaled-down tour and a special recording are part of his plan to manage his health while still engaging with fans.