Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's next movie was for a long time known to as "Laxman Utekar's untitled next." The title, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, was ultimately revealed on Sunday. On May 15, a day later, the movie's trailer was finally unveiled. And it goes without saying that every wedded couple would be nodding along in the background to the same!

The Zara Hatke movie trailer, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has finally arrived. On May 15, Zara Bachke was introduced. The romantic saga of middle-class couple Kapil and Soumya is explored in this enjoyable family film. Their arguments, passion, and romance are all things that newlyweds can relate to.

Speaking about his experience of working on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal said, "I'm excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

“I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it,” added Sara Ali Khan.

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films shared, “I truly believe in Laxman's innate ability to understand emotions. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with the right sentiment, will not only entertain but also resonate with the masses. Just like our films - Luka Chuppi and Mimi, this too will connect with audiences of all ages. It is a perfect entertainer that families can enjoy together.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. It has been backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. The Maddock Films production has been directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman himself, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan. The family film is scheduled to open in theatres on June 2, 2023.