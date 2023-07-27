In Salman Khan's 2010 film Veer, actress Zareen Khan made her acting debut in the character of a princess. A year later, in Anees Bazmee's comedy film Ready, Zareen and Salman sang the well-known item song "Character Dheela." Since then, Zareen has appeared in a number of films, including Housefull 2 with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, Hate Story 3 and Aksar 2, all of which are sensual thrillers. Zareen has recently spoken up about her time spent working with Salman Khan and how Katrina Kaif has been compared to her in the past.

In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Zareen Khan discussed her life and profession. She wrote, "Hi I am Zareen Khan. I’ve starred in movies like Veer, Ready and Houseful 2. Ask me anything about films, characters, acting, life, my journey, and social topics. Ask away!!" Netizens started asking queries about her mentions right away.

Zareen described her experience working with Salman Khan as "intimidating" when questioned about it. She said that the most difficult job of her career had been playing Princess Yashodhara in Veer, her debut film.

Zareen had faced comparisons to actress Katrina Kaif in the beginning of her career. On being asked how the comparison impacted her, she said, “Hi, So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don't come from a filmy background so it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn't give me a chance to prove my individuality." Have a look at her answer:

As an outsider, Zareen added that it was challenging for her to break into the movie business. She stated that one aspect of Bollywood that she finds most objectionable is "people working on the basis of friendship rather than talent." She was told that because of her connections, she would have had an easy time in her profession. Zareen said, "NO... you are incorrect.... I don't really know a lot of people in the business, and I also struggle with small conversation.

In terms of her professional life, Zareen was last saw in 2021's Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. With Chanakya, she has also dabbled in Telugu cinema. She has a sizable following on YouTube because to her lifestyle and fitness videos.