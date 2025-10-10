Zayn Malik and Blackpink’s Jisoo drop romantic new duet ‘Eyes Closed’

Fans of K-pop and pop alike have a reason to celebrate: Blackpink’s Jisoo and singer Zayn Malik have teamed up for a brand-new track, Eyes Closed, released on October 10.

The song dives into the thrill of new love, with Jisoo expressing longing and Zayn urging patience. Together, they promise to “fall in love with our eyes closed” over a mix of warm keys, acoustic guitar, bass synth, and dreamy production.

Jisoo shared the release on Instagram Friday, giving fans a first glimpse of the duet: Instagram link

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The collaboration comes while Jisoo continues performing on Blackpink’s Deadline World Tour, which has sold out stadiums across multiple continents. Upcoming shows include Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong through January 2026. On tour, she’s also showcasing solo tracks from her debut mini-album Amortage, including hits like Earthquake and Your Love.

Meanwhile, Zayn is gearing up for his first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in January 2026. The seven-date residency follows his 2024 album Room Under the Stairs and his solo tour across the US, UK, and Mexico. His latest release, Break Free, was created for the video game Borderlands 4. Zayn made history with his debut solo album Mind of Mine, becoming the first U.K. male solo artist to debut at No. 1 in both the UK and US album charts.

Jisoo, who launched her solo career in 2023 with the single album Me, also broke records, becoming the first solo female artist in South Korea to sell over 1 million copies of a debut album.

Eyes Closed marks another exciting chapter for both artists, blending K-pop and pop sensibilities in a romantic, chart-ready duet.