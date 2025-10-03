Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson to reunite for road trip docuseries

One Direction fans are in for a nostalgic ride — Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are teaming up for a cross-country road trip across the US, captured in a three-part Netflix documentary.

According to reports, the series will follow the former bandmates as they hit the open road, sharing moments of reconnection, exploration and plenty of laughter along the way.

The episodes promise an intimate look at Malik and Tomlinson’s lives beyond the stage, with candid conversations on love, fatherhood, and the challenges they’ve faced since their One Direction days.

The docuseries will also touch on personal loss, including the passing of former bandmate Liam Payne, making it as heartfelt as it is entertaining.

Fans can expect behind-the-wheel banter, unfiltered storytelling, and a rare glimpse into the bond that helped define one of the biggest boy bands of the 2010s.