Zayn Malik pulls out of TV appearance, shares hospital update amid recovery

Zayn Malik has withdrawn from upcoming public appearances, including a scheduled spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as he continues to recover from an undisclosed medical condition.

The update follows a post shared on Instagram, where the singer uploaded a photo from a hospital bed. He was seen wearing a hospital gown with medical tubes attached, confirming he is still undergoing treatment after what he described as a difficult week.

"To my fans — Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always — been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering," he wrote, adding that he was “heartbroken that I can't see you all this week.”

He also acknowledged the medical team involved in his care, thanking “Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way,” and calling them “legends.”

The singer had been listed as a guest performer for an upcoming episode of the late-night show, but his name was later removed from the official lineup. The revised guest list now includes Nikki Glaser, Ella Stiller, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Isabel Hagen.

He has also stepped back from other promotional commitments tied to his forthcoming album Konnakol, including fan interactions and meet-and-greet events.

No official details about the condition have been disclosed. Reports indicate he is receiving care under a cardiologist.

Messages wishing him a speedy recovery continue to circulate widely online.