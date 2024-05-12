Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has opened up about his biggest regret from his boy band days – not savouring the moment enough. In a candid interview on the Zach Sang Show, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter admitted he took things too seriously back then.

"The main thing I always feel bad about is not enjoying the band enough," Zayn confessed. "I feel like I just took things too seriously...I had this teen angst thing going on – chip on my shoulder. I'm like, 'It's cool to be moody as f*** all the time.' It's not. You're just a loser."

The Bradford-born artiste, who shocked fans by quitting the mega-popular British boyband in 2015, says he has learned the importance of being a "nice person" who brings "light to people's day."

Part of Zayn's growth and newfound positivity comes from fatherhood. His daughter Khai, whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid, has given him a fresh outlook. "She just makes me happier... I have so much love in me that I didn't have before. She laughs all day, wants to do the silliest things, and gains so much excitement from it."

While Zayn may have "moody" One Direction regrets, it's clear little Khai has brought immense joy to his once-jaded perspective. A reminder that even popstars aren't immune to the transformative power of fatherhood.