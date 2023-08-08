Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared old pictures of her and Dharmendra as she spoke about gender role reversal. Zeenat shared a clip from the 1981 movie Katilon Ke Kaatil's song Sare Bazar Karenge Pyaar on Instagram on August 8.

Zeenat was seen with a moustache as she played a man, while Dharmendra played a lady, donning a white outfit. People need to have the freedom to wear whatever they wish "without being threatened or assaulted," according to Zeenat.

Zeenat also shared a monochrome photo, a still from the song Naya Naya Hota Hai (1984 film Jagir), in which she was dressed in a shimmery silver outfit and earrings. Dharmendra wore a similar outfit in black. Sharing the pictures, Zeenat captioned the post, “Some personal opinions, two throwback images, and an anecdote… catalysed by the discovery of these pictures yesterday! Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a costar to, Dharm ji was a favourite."

"Some personal opinions, two throwback images, and an anecdote… catalysed by the discovery of these pictures yesterday! Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a costar to, Dharm ji was a favourite. Yes, he was strikingly handsome, but more importantly he was a down to earth gentleman. There were no pretences or airs about him, and that made me feel most comfortable on set. Dharm ji and I starred in a number of films together, including the international heist Shalimar. If you recall, I previously shared that this film was simultaneously shot in English and Hindi to cater to both audiences. Well, Dharm ji required assistance with his English dialogues and I required help with my Hindi. And so, post the daily shoot you would find each of us with our respective tutors, studiously running our lines for hours! These pictures aren’t from Shalimar though. The first picture here is from the song Saare Bazaar Karenge Pyar from the film Kaatilon Ke Kaatil. It’s an excellent number, with a full-fledged gender role reversal! I posted this image first because I think people should have the right to dress as they please, without being threatened or assaulted. Perhaps the picturization of the song was meant to be comical, but its message is clear", Zeenat Aman wrote in an Instagram post on August 8.

"The second picture is from the film Jagir. And I chose it because our look was sizzling in this number. I had on a glittering silver jumpsuit and Dharm ji had a matching one in black leather! The song is called Naya Naya Hota Hain Purana Purana, which could be quite a good heading for an essay about my Instagram debut!", she further wrote.