Veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a throwback picture of herself with her friend and contemporary Bollywood diva Rekha.

"Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates. Anyone else have a friend like that? I can’t for the life of me remember where this picture was taken, but I won’t put it past one of you to know! Enlighten me if you do, please", the veteran actress wrote in an Instagram post.

"Love this post because it is rare for female friendships to be celebrated - the cliche in film reporting is to simply focus on rivalries, though the reality is surely different", one fan wrote in the comment section.

This is not the first time Zeenat Aman praises her old friend Rekha via Instagram. She recently posted Rekha's regal pictures from the Vogue Arabia magazine cover shoot on her Instagram stories.

Zeenat also sent an emotional email to Rekha in which she heaped praise on her beloved friend and coworker. She said that since Rekha is not on social media, she had to post the note herself. She included a purple heart emoji as well to show her joy. Her caption was readable.

'Panipat', directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was the actress' most recent film appearance. She will soon make her online television debut with the web series "Showstopper." Additionally playing key parts in the series are Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab.