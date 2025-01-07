Zendaya and Tom Holland Spark Engagement Rumors with a Stunning Diamond Ring

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 28, have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level. According to TMZ, the beloved duo recently got engaged during a private family gathering over the holiday season.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Tom proposed to Zendaya in an intimate setting at one of her family homes in the United States. The proposal reportedly occurred between Christmas and New Year’s, surrounded by close family members.

While neither Zendaya nor Tom has publicly confirmed the engagement, Zendaya’s recent appearance at the 82nd Golden Globes added fuel to the speculation. The Emmy-winning actress turned heads not only with her elegant ensemble but also with a sparkling diamond ring prominently displayed on her left hand.

As images and videos of Zendaya’s red-carpet look circulated online, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the exquisite piece of jewelry. Social media erupted with comments, with fans congratulating the couple while others debated the significance of the ring.

However, given Zendaya’s association with luxury brands like Bulgari, some fans speculated that the ring might simply be a high-end accessory rather than an engagement ring.

Zendaya and Tom Holland first crossed paths in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a deep off-screen bond. Though they initially kept their relationship private, the couple made headlines in 2021 when they were photographed sharing a kiss, making their romance official.

Since then, Zendaya and Tom have remained one of Hollywood’s most adored couples, balancing their high-profile careers with their relationship.

