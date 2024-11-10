Renowned Hollywood director Christopher Nolan has added more star power to his highly anticipated new project, bringing American actors Anne Hathaway and Zendaya on board.

Deadline reported that Nolan, known for his A-list ensembles, had already cast Hollywood heavyweights Matt Damon and Tom Holland in his upcoming, yet-untitled film.

The film is slated for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026, aligning with Nolan's favored mid-July timeframe, which has been successful for his previous blockbusters. His last film, Oppenheimer, released on July 21, 2023, and earned acclaim and robust box office returns.

While plot details remain under wraps, Hathaway’s involvement marks her third collaboration with Nolan after her roles in Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises. This will be Zendaya’s first project with the esteemed director.

Zendaya, last seen in Challengers, also starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two, adding another high-profile project to her growing repertoire.