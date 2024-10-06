'Euphoria' fans, get ready for a whole new world. Star Zendaya recently dropped some tantalising hints about the hit HBO show's upcoming third season.

The Emmy-winning actor, who plays troubled teen Rue Bennett, revealed that viewers can expect a significant time jump when the series returns. "It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with," Zendaya quipped.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, Zendaya expressed excitement about exploring the characters' lives beyond the halls of East Highland High. "It will be fascinating to see how all the stuff we saw when they were kids affects the adulthood they have in a much bigger world," she mused.

Production for season 3 is set to kick off in January 2025, with most of the core cast returning. However, fans will notice some absences. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, previously announced her departure from the show. Tragically, Angus Cloud, who portrayed lovable drug dealer Fez, passed away in July 2023.

Fellow cast member Sydney Sweeney, known for her role as the volatile Cassie Howard, also shared her enthusiasm for the new season. "I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play," Sweeney gushed in a recent interview.

Despite the buzz, HBO recently announced a delay in the show's production, assuring fans they're committed to delivering another knockout season.