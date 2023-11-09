Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Mannara Chopra, has exhibited a stark change in behaviour following the nomination task. She has been vocal in criticizing her teammates Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Khanzaadi for minor issues. Despite receiving apologies from Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vohra for nominating her, Chopra continues to direct remarks against them.

Her rage hasn't gone away, though, since on the most recent episode, she was seen griping to Bigg Boss about quitting the programme. Mannara was observed crying when alone, and she even asked to talk with Bigg Boss because she wanted to go out of the house.

Mannara recently labelled Ankita Lokhande "fake," after Ankita spotted her sobbing while sitting by herself in the yard. Putting aside their disagreements, Ankita comforted Mannara and gave her advice for the game. However, Mannara made another disparaging remark—this time directed at Khanzaadi—during her chat with Ankita Lokhande. She was interrupted by Ankita, but she did not retract her remarks.

She said, "I want to go home, I am not a personality like this. I want to keep my performance good. Abhi main joh aap ko words bol rahi hoon maybe woh harsh ho or is not according to the show's format. Par Main nahi dekh sakti aisi characterless ladkiyaan..(I can't see such characterless girls). Jaise hota hai jhoothe affairs and I am not talking about Isha here, let me make it very specific. I don't like this and I am a very private person. Maybe my definition of characterless is different (the camera pans towards Khanzaadi whispering something in Abhishek's ears), the game is changing very drastically and I'm unable to trust anyone in my room of dimaag".

Ankita interrupted Mannara, saying that no one in this place lacked character, as soon as she heard the word, but Mannara only grinned and chuckled.