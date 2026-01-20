Zootopia 2 becomes Hollywood’s biggest animated film ever

Disney’s sequel Zootopia 2 has set a new benchmark at the global box office, emerging as Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film of all time, according to Variety.

The film has earned USD 1.7 billion worldwide, narrowly overtaking Disney’s 2024 release Inside Out 2, which finished with USD 1.69 billion. The achievement places Zootopia 2 as the ninth highest-grossing film in cinema history, ahead of blockbusters such as The Lion King and Jurassic World, as reported by Deadline.

Globally, however, the overall animation record continues to be held by China’s Ne Zha 2, which has amassed USD 2.25 billion.

Reacting to the milestone, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman credited audiences worldwide for the film’s success. He praised directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, producer Yvett Merino, and the team at Walt Disney Animation Studios for delivering a story that resonated across markets.

Released during the Thanksgiving holiday period, Zootopia 2 recorded a USD 156 million opening in North America and USD 559.5 million globally within five days. The performance marked the largest global opening ever for an animated film and the biggest worldwide debut of the year.

The sequel reunites audiences with rabbit police officer Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, and con-artist fox Nick Wilde, voiced by Jason Bateman, as they investigate a case linked to a mysterious new reptilian resident, voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

Disney has not yet announced plans for a third instalment in the franchise.