The poster for the movie "Mamtar Sithi," which is based on the classic poem by eminent Assamese poet Hem Baruah, was unveiled on May 26 in the Barpeta district. Zubeen Garg and Tarali Sharma, two well-known Assamese singers, gave the movie musical magic.

The movie is directed by Nirmal Das who is Director, play writer, and actor. His Drama Mamatar Sithi was performed for 2years in Mobile Theatre.

Former Barpeta MLA Gunindra Nath Das unveiled the poster of the film at a function held at Barpeta Press Club on Thursday.

"Today is a memorable day for me as I have released the poster of my debut movie 'Mamatar Sithi' here in Barpeta Press Club. The transition of the movie from Hem Baruah's poem was not easy at all. This movie will be the first in history to create a poem. I have earlier written dramas based on this poem. The movie will be released in September or October. This is a big-budget movie and starred Gunjan Saikia and Geetanjali", Nirmal Das said.

"This is the golden era of Assamese cinema and without Zubeen Garg it is not possible. He lent his voice to two songs and did a fabulous job. I have picked the best actors from the industry as per the character demand", he added.

The story, screenplay, dialogues, and direction of Nirmal Das features Gunjan Bhardwaj and Geetanjali Saikia as well as Bhargava Katki, and Chetona Das among others in the lead roles of 'Mamatar Sithi'.

[2:01 pm, 26/05/2023] Bikash•IndiaTodayNE: Mizoram Governor orders creation of new department in state Government

Mizoram Governor on May 26 ordered the creation of a new department, namely, the "Resource Mobilization Department" with immediate effect.

As per the notification given out by K. Lalthawmmawia, commissioner & secretary to the government of Mizoram, General Administration Department, the allocation of subjects as per Rule 3 of the Government of Mizoram (Allocation of Business) Rules, 2019 as amended from time to time, to the newly created Resource Mobilization Department shall be notified in due course.

After the creation order is given out, the new department will be the 44th department under the Mizoram government.