Popular Assamese musician Zubeen Garg has once again voiced his firm opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), amidst criticism from fellow artist Manas Robin. Garg's steadfast stance against the controversial law has remained unwavering since its inception in 2017.

In response to recent comments by Manas Robin, Garg reiterated his non-political stance while affirming his commitment to opposing the CAA, regardless of political affiliations or societal pressures. Addressing concerns raised about his position, Garg emphasized the futility of merely expressing dissent on social media platforms like Facebook, asserting that genuine opposition to the CAA equates to opposing the government.

During a press conference at the Dispur Press Club, Garg publicly addressed the CAA issue through a statement titled "কা'ৰ বিষয়ে মোৰ ক'বলগীয়া" (My Statement on CAA). He denounced the law as "useless" and pledged to continue protesting against it through various platforms, including stage performances and social media.

Reflecting on Assam's historical struggles, Garg recalled past agitations and sacrifices, vowing to prevent further loss of life, particularly among the youth. He emphasized the importance of peaceful protests against the CAA, drawing attention to the enduring significance of Assam's heritage of resistance.

The exchange between Zubeen Garg and Manas Robin underscores the ongoing discourse surrounding the CAA within Assam's artistic and cultural circles. Garg's reaffirmation of his opposition to the law signals continued activism on the issue, amplifying voices against what many perceive as a threat to Assam's identity and heritage.