Zubeen Garg, Meba Ofilia, Borkung and more: Singapore to get a taste of Northeast India

Singapore will see some of the most celebrated talents from Northeast India performing this weekend as the 4th Northeast India Festival opens today at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

From Bollywood star Zubeen Garg and his band to emerging names like Tripura rapper Borkung Hrangkhawl and Meghalaya’s Meba Ofilia, the lineup highlights both traditional roots and contemporary sounds of the region.

Traditional showcases will feature Bihu, Sattriya, Hojagiri, and Nagaland’s War Dance, alongside performances by diaspora groups based in Singapore. A special tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, including a book release, is also part of the cultural programme.

The festival, running September 20–21, also brings Northeast India’s fashion to an international stage. Designers such as Bompi Riram (Arunachal Pradesh), Chimi Ongmu Bhutia (Sikkim), Daniel Syiem (Meghalaya), and Arbin Tonjam (Manipur) will present their latest collections. Additional showcases from Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will follow on the closing day.

Beyond culture, the event carries diplomatic and economic weight. It marks 60 years of India-Singapore relations and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, positioning Northeast India as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Senior policymakers from all eight northeastern states are attending, alongside Singaporean leaders, diplomats, and industry representatives.

The public will have free access to the Trade and Tourism Exhibition from 11 am to 10 pm, featuring GI-tagged organic products, Assam tea, and award-winning handlooms and handicrafts. A dedicated tourism pavilion will spotlight key destinations and festivals from the region.

Business forums and B2B meetings are scheduled to connect entrepreneurs and industrialists in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, tourism, and creative industries. Organisers say these sessions are designed to open new channels of investment and collaboration with Singapore.

According to Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the Festival, the event is “a statement of intent” to deepen engagement with Southeast Asia. He said Singapore’s ecosystem provides an ideal platform to showcase the region’s artisans, entrepreneurs, musicians, and designers while building long-term partnerships.

Having previously been hosted in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, the festival’s Singapore edition reinforces India’s Act East Policy and underlines cultural diplomacy as a driver of trade, tourism, and regional entrepreneurship.