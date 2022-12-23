After a long hiatus due to the Covid Pandemic, the 10th edition of the North East Festival will start today (December 23) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

With diverse culture and tradition of Northeast India, exhibitions of the finest products of NE, the best musical bands, and ace fashion shows, the Northeast Festival has a lot to offer.

A spectrum of folk dances of North East India will be presented by the folk artists of the region showcasing the folk dances of 8 states including Sattriya dance, Naga Folk dance, Manipuri Martial Arts, Rikhampada dance of Arunachal, Tamang Selo dance from Sikkim, Bamboo Dance (Cheraw) and many more.

North East Festival is organizing an open mic session for the first time to serve as a platform for budding artists. Around 40 musicians and stand-up comedians will perform.

The musical extravaganza includes exclusive artists from various genres - from folk to rock, pop to jazz. Bands include Klanjan (Assam), Innocent Eyes (Manipur), Traffic Jam (Manipur), Flying Cupid (Assam), Bipul Chetri & The Travelling Band (Sikkim/Darjeeling), Trance Effect (Nagaland), Taba Chake (Arunachal Pradesh), and Jessie Lyndoh (Meghalaya).

Other popular artists and bands include the poster boy of Assam Zubeen Garg, Achurja Barpatra, and When Chai Met Toast. The nights will also witness electrifying performances by star DJs from the region.

Spectacular fashion showcasing the exquisite fabrics and designs of North East India; finest designers, top models, and showstoppers will glaze the ramp and vibrant beats of electrifying music offering a unique blend of folk and rock music will be performed.

The fashion shows will see 16 designers including Meghali Das, and Arbin Tonjam of the region featuring local fabrics and designs on models and celebrities from the states.

The 2022 North East Festival has an exciting line-up of colourful dance dramas, music performances, mask presentations, fashion shows, open-mic sessions, and a lot more.

A North East Rock Battle will be organized among various rock bands from across India. As many as 50 food stalls will present diverse food items not only from Northeast India but across Delhi-NCR to encourage cross-cultural awareness and exchange.

